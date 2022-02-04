Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Trading Down 3.1%

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 11,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 59,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

Green Hygienics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

