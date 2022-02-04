PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.81. PTC has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 46.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

