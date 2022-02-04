Madison Wealth Management Makes New $307,000 Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $239,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SXI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

