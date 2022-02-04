525,899 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 525,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

