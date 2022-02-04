Natixis Invests $37.98 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,484,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,007,000 after acquiring an additional 470,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $410.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $341.92 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.