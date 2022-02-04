Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,083 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 277,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 183,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

