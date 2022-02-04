Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

