Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

