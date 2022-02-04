Natixis Buys Shares of 549,026 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 549,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,513,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.15% of State Street at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after buying an additional 994,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

