Natixis Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,034 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $51,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after acquiring an additional 752,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after acquiring an additional 599,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $145.04 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.75.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.