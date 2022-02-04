Natixis Has $61.52 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $61,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

