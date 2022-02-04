Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Repligen by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average is $257.92. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

