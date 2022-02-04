Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 26,028 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.12.

Shares of BJ opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

