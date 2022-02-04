Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

INOD stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Innodata has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of 268.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 211.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.