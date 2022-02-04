Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
INOD stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Innodata has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of 268.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
