Short Interest in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expands By 26.0%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.76 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,877.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David William Sides acquired 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

