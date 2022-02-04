Short Interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Grows By 26.7%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 10,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NYSE CVNA opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.83. Carvana has a 1 year low of $130.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,439. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson cut their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

