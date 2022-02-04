Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of EW stock opened at $111.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,889. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

