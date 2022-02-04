O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $686.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $660.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $670.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

