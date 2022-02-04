14,831 Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

DRE stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

