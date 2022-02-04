Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 283.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

RTX stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $92.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

