Mizuho Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $87.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.