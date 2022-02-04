Oppenheimer Comments on Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $609.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.