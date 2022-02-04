Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 113,115 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,115 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

