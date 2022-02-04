Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.56 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

