International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Lcnb Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

