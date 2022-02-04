MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

