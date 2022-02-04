Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 113 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Toro were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after buying an additional 833,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $51,603,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

