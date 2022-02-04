Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

