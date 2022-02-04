Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) Short Interest Update

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

VLD opened at $6.09 on Friday. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Velo3D will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

