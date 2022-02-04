Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 287,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LAKE stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 177.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

