AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $32.00 on Friday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AZEK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.