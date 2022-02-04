Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Up 4.9%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) shares were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

