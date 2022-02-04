i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.25 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 14.85 ($0.20). 4,444,278 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,772,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.80 ($0.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £187.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.