EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,320,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $69,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 3.07. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.