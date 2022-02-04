Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
FMS opened at $34.66 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
