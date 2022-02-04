Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 548,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FMS opened at $34.66 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMS. HSBC began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

