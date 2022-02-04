Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-$16.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.62.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

