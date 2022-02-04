LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get LMF Acquisition Opportunities alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMF Acquisition Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.