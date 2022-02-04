O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE OI opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

