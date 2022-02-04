O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. O-I Glass also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.
NYSE OI opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
