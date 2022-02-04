Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.33

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.33 and traded as low as C$19.75. Points International shares last traded at C$19.77, with a volume of 1,114 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Points International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$109.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Points International Company Profile (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

