Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.