Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNDR. Stephens increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 385,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 233,919 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 163,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 151,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.