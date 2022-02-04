Morgan Stanley Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $350.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.19.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $303.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $244.70 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.