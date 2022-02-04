Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

