Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Advanced Drainage Systems has raised its dividend by 35.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Advanced Drainage Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

WMS opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

