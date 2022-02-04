Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 125 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $278.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $223.36 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.67.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.40.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

