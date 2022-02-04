Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.74-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-$1.99 EPS.
NYSE:MAA opened at $213.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.29.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.25.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
