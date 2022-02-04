Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.74-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-$1.99 EPS.

NYSE:MAA opened at $213.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.25.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

