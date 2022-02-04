McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $264.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $271.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.42.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $2,254,882.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McKesson stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

