Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Amarin reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Amarin by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter valued at $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amarin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 36.4% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.05. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.