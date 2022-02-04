Analysts Anticipate Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $55.87 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.03%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

