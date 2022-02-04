Oikos Trading Down 11.4% This Week (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $593,389.44 and $4,694.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.15 or 0.07392276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.98 or 1.00059814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.